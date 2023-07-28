Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 28 (ANI): Pakistan's batter Salman Agha's unbeaten 132 runs in the first innings of the second Test match contributed to the Test series win after Sri Lanka lost in the second match by 222 runs in Colombo on Thursday.

After receiving the 'Player of the Series' award for his outstanding performance in the whole series, Salman said, "We were 101 for 5 (in Galle) and we were looking to build a partnership (with Shakeel). The key was to remain positive and that worked well. He was my captain, we have played together at Lahore and Karachi and knew each other's game well. I just want to do well for Pakistan and that's what I'm doing at the moment. I just back myself to play positively and that helps in my strike-rate as well."

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Bowlers Hand Australia Advantage on Day 1 of Fifth Test Against England.

Sri Lanka displayed some fighting spirit in the first game but failed to resist the sheer quality of the Pakistan team.

Especially in the second Test, Sri Lanka were a few steps behind the visitors in all departments. On Day 4 they enjoyed a steady start with the bat Noman Ali began his relentless onslaught on the Sri Lankan batters by picking up Nishan Madushka's wicket for 33.

Also Read | 'Wanted To Give a Chance...' Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason for Change in India's Batting Order in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023.

With the end of their 69-run partnership, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was next to follow before completing his half-century. Noman Ali struck once again to take Pakistan a step closer towards victory.

Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews tried to string up a partnership but Noman didn't allow to let that happen.

The veteran spinner didn't allow to happen that with the next four batters Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Ramesh Mendis falling in quick succession.

Naseem Shah picked up the remaining three wickets to mark the end of the series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)