Sports News | I Don't Like Word Retirement but I'm Happy in My Quiet Space: Lanning

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) She doesn't like the word "retirement" but former Australia captain Meg Lanning is happy to be in her "quiet" space and follow her passion in franchise-based cricket around the world, including the Women's Premier League.
Lanning, who has scored as many as 3405 runs in 132 matches in her T20I career, announced her retirement from international cricket in November last year.
She admirably led Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL last year, emerging as the top-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs from nine games. The Capitals lost by seven wickets in the final against Mumbai Indians.
"I don't like the word retirement, but it's been nice to be a little bit quiet, spend time at home, and play some cricket here and there," the 31-year-old batter said in a release issued