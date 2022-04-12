Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The race for the top-7 is heating up in the I-League 2021/22 season after Rajasthan United FC emerged as the surprise contenders, giving their rivals a run for their money whenever anybody has come up against them.

One of the youngest coaches in the league at just 28-years old, Rajasthan United FC head coach Francesc Bonet has made quite an impression in his first year in Indian Football. Speaking with the i-league.org team, Bonet shared his experiences so far as the head coach of Rajasthan United FC, the style of play that they have implemented and many other things.

Talking about his experience, Bonet said: "The experience has been good because I enjoy it a lot with the players. The players trust my way to coach so they make me feel very comfortable."

The coach also opened up about his initial thoughts when he was approached by Rajasthan United. "I like challenges and I decided to leave Spain and try other countries. I like the culture of India and I know football is in their blood! For me, it is a big challenge as I think not about just helping my team but also the entire country," he said.

Despite this being the club's first season in the I-League, Rajasthan United have surprised a lot of people with their performances and their results. On that, Bonet said: "I am not surprised because when I arrived here, a lot of players adapted from their first day. They try and believe in me and that's so good for me. The quality is there and that has helped a lot. I am not surprised I think the results are coming and the way to play is good as well."

Last time out, Rajasthan United held Real Kashmir for a frustrating draw 2-2 in the I-League on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium. Mason Lee Robertson notched up a first-half brace to put his side ahead but they squandered it once again as Rajasthan managed to steal a draw from the jaws of defeat, courtesy of goals from Alocious and Pedro Manzi.

The seventh-place Rajasthan will next play NEROCA on Thursday. (ANI)

