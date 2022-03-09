Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Kenkre FC in Match 17 of the I-League 2021-22 season in Kalyani on March 8.

Captain Gurtej Singh led from the front as he gave his side the lead in the 15th minute, which was added to by a brace from British striker Kurtis Guthrie. Robin Singh came off the bench in the second half to round up the scoring and send RoundGlass Punjab into the top four of the I-League table on goal difference after three matches.

It didn't take RoundGlass Punjab much longer to break the deadlock as captain Gurtej Singh rose highest in the box to meet Kean Lewis' corner with just a quarter of an hour on the clock. Gurtej's header appeared to have come off Kenkre forward Ranjeet Pandre, but his original effort was goal bound and hence the goal was awarded to the RoundGlass Punjab skipper.

Despite taking the early lead, RoundGlass Punjab showed no signs of taking their foot off the pedal and added to their advantage five minutes later through Kurtis Guthrie. The chance came courtesy Travis Major, whose turn of pace on the left flank allowed him to whiz past Khongsit and square the ball for Guthrie, who swivelled inside the box and made no mistake with the finish from close range.

Guthrie made it a double for himself on the day when he got on the score sheet again in the 42nd minute. His presence in the box had been a nuisance for Kenkre FC all evening, as he was on hand this time to capitalise off a failed clearance to smash home an instinctive half volley into the bottom corner.

Second-half substitute Robin Singh topped off the evening for RoundGlass Punjab FC in the 72nd minute with a towering header to add the fourth and final goal of the evening for his side. Kean Lewis registered another assist thanks to his in-swinging corner from the left wing, which was met by Robin Singh inside the crowded 6-yard box.

The going does not get easier for newcomers Kenkre FC in the I-League as they must take on defending champions Gokulam Kerala in their next encounter on March 12, while RoundGlass Punjab will look to continue on their winning ways when they take on Aizawl FC on March 11. (ANI)

