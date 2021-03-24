Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): NEROCA FC will hope they can put their troubles far behind them and finish their season on a positive note when they face Chennai City FC at the KBK Stadium on Thursday.

NEROCA find themselves on a five-game losing streak which has left them at the bottom of Group B with eight points after 13 games. Gift Raikhan's side confirmed their relegation after their 1-0 loss to Sudeva Delhi. The Orange Brigade also found themselves in a five-game goalless drought as their last goal came back in match week 8.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Gift Raikhan said, "Our plan was to be in top-six, and we played good. But there were a lot of things that did not click. I know we are at the bottom, but I am very proud of the team -- the young boys, they have fought hard. It is the last match tomorrow, and we need to win it. We are trying our best."

"In the game against Chennai, we tried hard but lost. Our momentum broke when we received the red card. I am expecting that my boys will do their job tomorrow. We have lost many games and they are wanting to come back stronger with a victory against Chennai. Chennai is a good team, but we need to fight and outplay them."

Chennai City FC put five past the Indian Arrows, but could not build on the result as Aizawl swept past them 3-1. While Satyasagara's side is now safe from relegation with 12 points from 13 games, the former I-League champions will want to give their best performance and finish the season on a high note with a victory over NEROCA. (ANI)

