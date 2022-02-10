New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Rajasthan United have bolstered their ranks ahead of the I-League restart, signing as many as seven new players, including striker Pedro Manzi.

The Spaniard won the I-League title with Chennai City FC in 2018-19, also top-scoring with 26 goals in the process.

As per the I-League website, the former Mohammedan Sporting and FC Bengaluru United forward is joined by Mauro dos Santos, Sardor Jakhonov, Aman Thapa, Ricky Shabong, Biswa Darjee and Flan Gomes.

Argentine defender dos Santos spent four years in La Liga with the likes of Almeria, Eibar and Leganes coming up against some of the best attackers in the world.

Midfielders Ricky Shabong and Biswa Darjee have rejoined the club on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, respectively, while attacker Flan Gomes has arrived from FC Goa.

The I-League 2021-22 season is all set to resume on March 3 with Sreenidi Deccan FC taking on TRAU FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground on Thursday afternoon.

The I-League will be played across three venues in West Bengal-Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani. (ANI)

