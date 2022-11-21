Panchkula (Haryana) [India], November 21 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC registered a 1-0 win in their second I-League 2022-23 match, defeating Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana.

On Sunday, Luka Majcen scored the lone goal of the match early in the first half, which proved to be enough for the hosts to notch up their second win in a row. On the other hand, the result means it is two straight losses for the Black and White Brigade, both of them coming on the road.

The first half began in explosive fashion as Majcen found the net for RoundGlass Punjab FC in the third minute itself, calmly slotting home a defence-splitting through pass by Samuel Lamuanpuia.

In the next minute, Mohammedan had a glorious chance as Kean Lewis' clipped pass found Marcus Joseph in a 1-v-1 situation against the keeper. However, he fumbled his attempt and Kiran Limbu came out on top with a double-save.

As the game settled down, the battle for possession in midfield intensified, with chances coming at a premium. Majcen's volley in the eighth minute went narrowly over the crossbar, while SK Faiaz posed danger with a cross in the 25th minute that was cleared awkwardly by Deepak Devrani and almost crept into the net.

After the half-hour mark, Majcen almost made it a double for himself and his team. Juan Mera found him inside the box and the Slovenian's thundering shot cannoned off the woodwork and bounced back into play.

The visitors searched for the equaliser as the half drew to a close. Abhishek Haldar skied a volleyed shot in the 36th minute from inside the penalty. Minutes later, Faiaz attempted a header at the back post that was collected by Limbu as the hosts went into the breather with a 1-0 advantage.

The second half kicked off with Majcen making a darting run into the penalty area, but Safiul Rahaman did well to avert him. In the 49th minute, Ousmane Ndiaye had a free header from a corner kick opportunity but blazed his effort over the bar.

Joseph began to drop deep for Mohammedan in a playmaking role as the game approached the hour mark, with RoundGlass Punjab FC remaining solid in protecting their lead and looking to create openings on the break.

One such counterattack in the 65th minute resulted in substitute Pranjal Bhumij being brought down at the edge of the box by Wayne Vaz. From the resulting free-kick, Adnan Secerovic went for goal and flashed it just wide of the target.

The visitors pressed for the leveller but could not create any major chances in front of goal, as the home team held firm and maintained their clean sheet till the final whistle. Thus, RoundGlass Punjab FC ensured the win and made it six points out of a possible six in the league so far. (ANI)

