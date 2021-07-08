New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Sreenidi Deccan FC, the latest entrants into the Hero I-League this season, was launched in Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao attending the event as the chief guest.

Also present at the launch of the based club on Wednesday were All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das and AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the state Sports Minister remarked, “Mental and physical fitness is coming to Visakhapatnam in such a big way."

Das stated, “We welcome Sreenidi Deccan FC to the Hero I-League, and it's great to see a team from Vizag in the elite group, which would be having the best facilities.”

Sreenidhi will have their first experience of playing in the I-League 2021-22 later this season. The 2021-22 edition of the I-League is set to kick off in December in Kolkata, the pandemic situation permitting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)