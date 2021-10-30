Singapore, October 30 (ANI): After defeating Jenelyn Olsim in the semi-final round of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat said it is not easy to defeat her as she lives to win.

Fourth-ranked atomweight contender Ritu overcame a spirited effort from Grand Prix alternate Olsim to win by unanimous decision in the semifinal round on Friday.

"To all those who've underestimated me, it's not easy bringing Ritu Phogat to her knees. I am here to always prove you wrong," said Ritu after the match.

"I live to win and dare to dedicate my all. The tigress is set to unleash the glory of her passion at the Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final," she added.

Olsim initially used her striking to keep Phogat at the range, but "The Indian Tigress" quickly turned to her world-class wrestling and gained control. Ritu began the second round with an emphatic slam and then took Olsim to the mat at will.

The Filipina kept it interesting by attacking constantly with submission attempts off her back, but Ritu was relentless with her chain wrestling and earned the victory on the judges' scorecards. With the win, Ritu advances to the tournament final. (ANI)

