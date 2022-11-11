Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a hard-fought 36-33 victory against the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Wednesday.

When asked about their victory, Bengaluru Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "I asked Neeraj Narwal to lead the attack in our game against Haryana Steelers. We wanted to surprise the Steelers with this tactic. And the margin of victory doesn't matter to us because a win is a win at the end of the day."

One of the Bulls' prime raiders Vikash Kandola affected two tackle points during the match against Haryana.

"I made Vikash Kandola practice ankle holds for three days. And he scored two tackle points in the game. We decided to attack aggressively in the first half, but once we had the lead, we wanted to play safely, especially in the back end of the game," the head coach added as quoted by Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bengaluru Bulls have won three and lost two games in the Pune leg so far.

Summing up the team's performance in Pune until their last game, the Head Coach said, "I felt that we shouldn't have lost to Gujarat. I didn't mind our loss against Haryana that much because that game could have gone either way. We had a six-point lead going into the final minutes of our match against Gujarat, but we lost that lead."

Three games are scheduled to take place on Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bengal Warriors will be hoping to get back into winning ways when they take on Gujarat Giants on Saturday, but the Warriors will face stiff competition from Giants' raiders Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya.

The U.P. Yoddhas and the Telugu Titans will be desperate for a victory when they face off against each other. While the Titans will bank on raider Siddharth Desai, the Yoddhas' charge will be led by raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Tomar.

The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be a cracker of a contest as both sides registered victories in their previous games. Raider Arjun Deshwal will be leading the attack for Jaipur, meanwhile, Captain Naveen Kumar will be the key for the Delhi side. (ANI)

