New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Indian Men's Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh has expressed his gratitude and excitement after he was honoured with the prestigious Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024 at the recently held Hockey India 7th Annual Awards. The award, which included a cash prize of INR 5 lakh, solidifies Hardik's reputation as the engine of the Indian midfield as the 26-year old's creativity, vision, exceptional control, and ability to transition play from defence to attack have made him a vital force behind India's success in recent years, as per a release from Hockey India.

Reflecting on the award, Hardik Singh emphasised the importance of the team's collective effort in achieving success and stated, "It's truly humbling to receive this award, but I see it as a reflection of the hard work and unity of our entire team. Hockey is a sport where individual brilliance shines because of the support and synchronisation with teammates, and I owe this honour to the effort of every player, coach, and support staff who have been part of this journey. This award motivates me to keep pushing my limits and contributing to our nation's hockey success," as quoted from a release by Hockey India. Hardik, who made his international debut in 2018, has since become one of the most influential midfielders in world hockey. Often compared to the legendary Sardar Singh, Hardik's calmness, energy, and game intelligence have played a key role in helping India achieve some remarkable results. His performances were instrumental as India clinched Bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Gold medals at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, along with a Commonwealth Games Silver in 2022.

"It's an honour to be compared to legends of the game, but for me, it's always about focusing on my game, remaining calm, and making sure I contribute in any way possible to the team's success. I feel fortunate to be in this position, and I'm determined to keep improving, especially with the major tournaments ahead," Hardik added. Hardik, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, has been a consistent presence in the Indian midfield, having represented the country in 149 matches, scoring 11 goals along the way. His trophy-laden career has seen him being honoured with several top accolades, including the Arjuna Award in 2021, the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023, and the FIH Player of the Year award in 2023. Speaking about his future goals, Hardik shared, "Winning the World Cup in 2026 is a massive goal for me and the team. India have only won the World Cup once, back in 1975, and it's time for us to bring it back home. Similarly, after two consecutive Bronze medals at the Olympics, our aim is to convert that into Gold in Los Angeles 2028. We know the level of competition, but with the right mindset and preparation, I'm confident we can achieve these goals." (ANI)

