New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom on Wednesday said that she was "shocked" when she heard about the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"First I was so surprised (on Olympic postponement). This news came as shock to us and I have challenged my life and routine. It was no different for me. I have been fighting for almost 20 years. So I was shocked but life and routine are the same even after the postponement," the six-time world champion said.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Bowls Fastest Delivery in IPL History, Clocks Speed of 156.22 Kmph.

The London Olympics bronze medallist was in conversation with Indian skipper Virat Kohli on an Instagram live session organised by Puma India.

The Indian boxer said she was surprised to hear about the postponement of the Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, as she was looking forward to compete in the mega sporting event.

Also Read | DC vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Scores Consecutive Half-Centuries as Delhi Capitals Win by 13 Runs.

"I only miss training with the partner as at home you cannot have that. As of now I do running skipping and I am preparing at home only to improve myself. It's really sad for athletes," she added.

Kom also said that her husband has been a pillar of strength and he has always supported her.

"After my marriage, my husband has been a pillar of my strength. The support he gives me is immense. He takes care of everything that I could ask for he is the ideal husband and father," she said.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)