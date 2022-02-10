London [UK], February 10 (ANI): Days after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that Mikel Arteta was the reason behind him leaving the club, the Arsenal manager has now responded saying he was the "solution rather than the problem."

Aubameyang's contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent on February 1 and then the striker joined La Liga team Barcelona.

"I'm extremely grateful for what Auba has done and his contribution. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"That's his opinion, that's what he said and you have to respect that," he added.

Earlier, Aubameyang had said that Arteta was not happy with him and that led to his ousting from Arsenal.

"I think it was only with him and then he took this decision. He wasn't happy and that's it. I was calm," Aubameyang had stated.

Arteta has also confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette will continue as captain of Arsenal.

"Laca is captain at the moment yes," said Arteta. (ANI)

