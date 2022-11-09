Sydney [Australia], November 9 (ANI): After Pakistan booked their place in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, team mentor Matthew Hayden is hoping to play against arch-rivals India in the final and said that the Men in Green is yet to play their best which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces them in the final.

Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found form at the right moment, smashing key half-centuries to help Pakistan cruise into the final of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Injury Update: PSG Star Expected to Return to Training This Week Ahead of Auxerre Fixture.

Now, Pakistan will take on either India or England in the T20 World Cup final at the iconic venue like Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13.

"I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle. Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final)," said the Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found their form in the semi-final match against New Zealand. While Rizwan scored 57 from 43 deliveries, Babar made his way to a 42-ball knock of 53. Mohammad Haris played a fine knock of 30 off 26 deliveries.

"Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar and Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets," Hayden said.

With the figure of 4-0-24-2, Pakistan's pick of the bowlers was Shaheen Afridi. However, the entire team performed a stunning performance on a well-worn track, limiting the Kiwis to a chaseable target.

"The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistently 150kph. If Pakistan on their day turns up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight," he added.

Given that Pakistan lost its first two Super 12 matches, they quickly recovered, winning three consecutive games to advance to the semi-finals. And now they're in the final after easily defeating New Zealand.

Talking about the match, opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 152/4 in their 20 overs. Left struggling at 49/3 in eight overs, skipper Kane Williamson (46 off 42 balls) built a 68-run stand with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who scored a valuable 53* off 35 balls consisting of three fours and a six. Mitchell and James Neesham (16*) helped their side achieve a defendable total on a slow surface.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 2/24. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz also took a wicket.

Chasing 153, Pakistan openers Babar Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) found form at a perfect time. Both hit valuable half-centuries and added 105 runs for the first wicket in 76 balls.

Mohammad Haris also played a key knock of 30 off 26 balls after Trent Boult dismissed both openers. But Pakistan finished the match with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Rizwan got the 'Man of the Match' for his half-century.

Brief Score: New Zealand 152/4 (Daryl Mitchell 53*, Kane Williamson 46; Shaheen Afridi 2-24) vs Pakistan: 153/3 in 19.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 57, Babar Azam 53, Trent Boult 2/33). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)