Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): The USA Cricket Board has confirmed that it has received notice of resignation from its Chief Executive, Iain Higgins.

Paraag Marathe, the USA Cricket Chairman said Iain has been the driving force behind the country cricket body's current bid to co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024.

"He has driven governance improvements and provided leadership and direction across all areas of the business, focusing heavily on shaping the future for women and girls in the sport and securing a fantastic year of domestic cricket which has included four USAC National Championships for the first time ever, and a series against Ireland for our Men's National team at the end of the year," said Marathe in a statement.

"Iain has also been the driving force behind USA Cricket's current bid to co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 together with Cricket West Indies and we are hopeful that event will be the lasting legacy of his tenure with USA Cricket. We wish Iain the best in wherever his career takes him next," he added.

The Departing USA Cricket Chief Executive, Iain Higgins said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the sport in the world's most exciting new market. There have been challenges along the way, both professionally and personally, and I anticipate that these will continue to arise given the size of the country, the complexity of the existing domestic structure, and the lofty scale of our ambitions."

"However, we have always strived to make the right decisions for the right reasons and, overall, I am thrilled with the progress that we have been able to make together towards the strategic objectives set out in our Foundational Plan," he added.

"Iain has been working closely with Cricket West Indies to develop a strategic partnership that will provide mutual benefit and support in future years, including through the creation of playing, coaching and umpiring opportunities, education and resources," said Marathe.

"In the short-term, the two Member Boards have come together to put forward a joint bid to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and we have committed to making joint bids in the future for ICC's women's and age group events.

"We are committed to growing the game in the wider Americas region and to making cricket a mainstream sport in the United States, and we especially continue to support the efforts being made by the ICC and USA Cricket to seek cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Finally, the Board plans to convene in the coming days to discuss the process for identifying Iain's replacement. We will provide an update as soon as next steps are determined," Marathe concluded. (ANI)

