Belfast [UK], June 28 (ANI): Irish Football Association has announced that Ian Baraclough has been appointed as the new manager of the Northern Ireland senior men's team.

Baraclough has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract. He will lead Northern Ireland into a packed calendar of games including the UEFA Nations League, the UEFA Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the next FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Baraclough has spent the past three years as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager.

"I was delighted to be linked to the job. To ultimately accept the role as the new Northern Ireland manager is an honour and a privilege. I couldn't be more energised and excited to get going," the Irish Football Association's official website quoted Baraclough as saying.

The 49-year-old had a 20-year long playing career and moved into management in 2010.

Irish FA president David Martin said: "On behalf of everyone connected to the Irish FA, we wish Ian the warmest of welcomes and look forward to him being a key part of our team."

On the other hand, Irish FA chief executive officer Patrick Nelson said: "I'm delighted to welcome Ian as our senior men's team manager. He will help us build on recent success but also kickstart an exciting new era for the men's senior team and the association. We hope to hit the ground running in his first competitive fixture this September versus Romania in the UEFA Nations League." (ANI)

