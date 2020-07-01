Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Former England batsman Ian Bell on Wednesday signed a one-year extension with county club Warwickshire to the end of the 2021 season.

Bell is one of the most decorated cricketers in Warwickshire history having won six domestic trophies and scoring 17,350 runs, with 38 centuries, across all formats to date.

In the international cricket, Bell is one of only three Englishmen to have won the Ashes five times in his 118-cap Test career, which included 7,727 runs with 22 centuries.

The 38-year-old has also made 161 One-Day International appearances for England and scored 5,416 runs; a record that has only been surpassed by Eoin Morgan and Joe Root.

Bell came into the Warwickshire set-up as a 10-year-old and progressed through the county age-group system and academy. He made his first-class debut in 1999 and became a fixed part of the senior team in 2001, winning his county cap later that year.

"It means a huge amount to me, and my family, that I am able to continue representing my home county. I still harbour big ambitions of winning more silverware and I know Farby and the rest of the squad share this determination and excitement," said Bell.

"I've been fortunate to be part of some fantastic Warwickshire sides that have won trophies across formats throughout my time with the Club, and I firmly believe that we are building for another period of challenging for more titles," he added. (ANI)

