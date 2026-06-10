Sports News | Ibanez Keeps Cards Close as Brazil Weighs Defensive Options Ahead of FIFA WC

New York [US], June 10 (ANI): Five-time world champions Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday, but there remains considerable uncertainty over how head coach Carlo Ancelotti will address the defensive concerns facing his side.

Ironically, for a nation long celebrated for its attacking brilliance, Brazil's backline emerged as the main talking point during Tuesday's press conference. With questions lingering over personnel and balance in defence, Ancelotti has limited options.

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Potential replacements Roger Ibanez and Danilo have not featured regularly in the role under consideration in recent times, with both players primarily operating as centre-backs or full-backs for their respective clubs.

"We are working hard to get to the game in the strongest shape possible. That is all I can tell you," Ibanez told reporters at Brazil's hotel in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, as per Reuters.

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"If I tell you anything else, I would be in trouble," he added when asked whether he expected to start and, if so, whether it would be at right back or in a more central role," he added.

Ancelotti chose not to call up a specialist right-back to replace Wesley, instead handing a recall to Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

According to Ibanez, the Brazil coach has yet to hold specific discussions with either him or Danilo about filling the vacancy, indicating that a final decision on the position is still pending.

The Al-Ahli defender acknowledged that his playing style differs from Wesley's, describing himself as a more defensively minded option. Wesley, by contrast, provides greater attacking impetus and width down the right flank.

Ancelotti could also explore an alternative solution by deploying a midfielder at right-back, further underlining the uncertainty surrounding Brazil's defensive setup ahead of their tournament opener. (ANI)

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