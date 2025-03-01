Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi on Saturday.

This match marks Buttler's final appearance as captain in the 50-over format, as he announced his decision to step down from captaincy on the eve of the fixture.

England's Champions Trophy hopes came to a halt after Afghanistan inflicted defeat upon them in a nail-biter of a game in Lahore, making it two losses in two in the campaign.

For the Proteas, any result apart from a heavy loss will guarantee South Africa - who now occupy the second place in Group B - a spot in the semi-final, after Australia's rain-hit fixture against Afghanistan paved their way into the last four of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jos Buttler said, "We are gonna bat first today, looks like a decent wicket, a few cracks there. We followed the game between South Africa and Afghanistan here, and that influenced our decision. I felt like it was time, so I didn't want to take more time to take that decision (on stepping down from England white-ball captaincy). It was an easy decision and I will do it for one last time, Hopefully, we can do well. A bit of sadness as well, it's an honour to captain your country, it's something you dream about and I have had some good moments along the way. (On the replacement for the injured Mark Wood) Saqib Mahmood comes in, he is a good new-ball bowler and it's exciting to have him."

Tristan Stubbs will be playing in this game for the Proteas. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma missed out, and Aiden Markram will be leading the side.

"We are actually happy to chase, haven't chased in this comp yet, We are looking to chase against a strong English side. Two guys have had illness around the camp, and Tony and Temba missed out. Unfortunate that they missed out, but hopefully, they will recover. Stubbs and Klaasen come into the side. Stubbs has a good technique, he will open the batting. Our last game got rained out, we had a few training sessions, and we are ready for this game," Markram said.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

South Africa (Playing XI): Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

