Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed 6,000 runs in international cricket on Sunday.

Jadeja accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

In the match, Jadeja played a fine cameo towards the end. Partnering with Virat Kohli, who smashed a record-equalling 49th ODI ton, Jadeja made 29* in just 15 balls, with three fours and a six. He struck at a strike rate of over 193.

Now in 325 matches, Jadeja has scored 6,008 runs at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of over 70. He has three centuries and 32 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 175*.

In 67 Tests, Jadeja has scored 2,804 runs at an average of 36.41, with three centuries and 19 centuries. His best score is 175*.

In 194 ODIs, Jadeja has 2,747 runs at an average of 32.70, with 13 half-centuries. His best score is 87.

Jadeja has also played 64 T20Is, scoring 457 runs at an average of 24.05. He has no centuries and half-centuries in this format, with the best score being 46*.

In four innings of CWC 2023, Jadeja has scored 111 runs at an average of 55.50, with the best score of 39*.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start. After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs. With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark.

Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his century. (ANI)

