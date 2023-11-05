Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Following India's 243-run win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, fans of the Men in Blue expressed their happiness as the team kept its undefeated streak in the tournament alive.

Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India's eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

A fan said after the win to ANI, "It did not look like a World Cup match. It was like a match with some club team...We have never seen India play like this. We enjoyed a lot...".

Another fan, who came from Chennai, said that they came to watch Virat score his 49th hundred and termed the win as convincing.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 49th Hundred During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

"We came all the way from Chennai hoping Kohli would score his 49th hundred and equal Sachin's record. We were not disappointed...It is a convincing win," said the fan.

Another fan said that the Indian team is not going to stop and Virat gave the entire country a gift with his century.

"The Indian Team is not going to stop, they are winning back-to-back...Our coach, batsmen and bowlers are continuously working hard...Virat Kohli gave a gift to the entire country," said the fan.

Fans celebrated Men in Blue's win, by blowing a conch and cheering for the country.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1721193993604944349

West Bengal governor Ananda Bose said that the win is a proud moment for India.

"This is a proud moment for India. This is a proud moment for cricket. This is a proud moment for sports... India is great. The whole world realizes India is great. India is strong..." said Ananda in a statement.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1721191021785305237

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start. After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs. With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark.

Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his century. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)