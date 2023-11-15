Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have overtaken the legendary Australian pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden to register the most fifty-plus run stands in a calendar year.

Rohit-Gill achieved this record during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

In the match, the duo once again got India to an explosive start. They amassed 71 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.2 overs, which translates to 50 balls. Rohit got out after being caught by Kane Williamson on a delivery by Tim Southee for 47 of 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. This marked the end of their partnership.

In this year, Rohit-Gill have had 14 fifty-plus partnerships in 21 innings. They have overtaken Gilchrist-Hayden, who had 13 fifty-plus partnerships in 26 innings in 2007.

Rohit-Gill's highest partnership this year was of 212 runs in January against New Zealand in an ODI.

Rohit-Gill has delivered a consistent flow of impactful runs in this World Cup.

Here is their partnership record in this World Cup so far:

-23 runs in 17 balls against Pakistan

-88 runs in 64 balls against Bangladesh

-71 runs in 67 balls against New Zealand

-26 runs in 24 balls against England

-Four runs in two balls against Sri Lanka

-62 runs in 35 balls against South Africa

-100 runs in 71 balls against the Netherlands

-71 runs in 50 balls against New Zealand, semifinal

This translates to 445 runs scored in eight innings, in just 330 balls by Rohit-Gill.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. (ANI)

