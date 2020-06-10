Sports News | ICC Defers Decision on T20 World Cup 2020 Until Next Month

Dubai [UAE], June 10 (ANI): Deferring a decision on the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that it will continue to explore a "number of contingency plans" regarding the future of these events.

The cricket governing body also stated that planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18-November 15 in Australia this year.

"The Board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved," ICC said in a statement.

"This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its Members and fans," the statement added.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that the situation is evolving rapidly and they want to make the right decision as the health and well-being of everyone involved is "our priority".

"The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that," Sawhney said in a statement.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision," he added.

The ICC also announced an extension to the deadline given to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide a tax solution.

"The Board discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions required for ICC events and agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI to provide a tax solution to December 2020," the statement read.

ICC said that the Board received an update on the independent investigation into the confidentiality of Board matters.

"The enquiry, which is being led by the ICC Ethics Officer, will be supported administratively by a sub-group of the Board comprising Independent Director Indra Nooyi and Chair of the F&CA Ehsan Mani. All Members of the Board and ICC Management are party to the enquiry," the statement read. (ANI)

