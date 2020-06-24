New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The elections of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will the topmost priority in the latest board meeting of the apex cricketing body.

ICC's board meeting will take place tomorrow, and various topics will be up for discussion including the fate of the T20 World Cup.

However, the sources within the ICC told ANI that the topmost priority is to find out as to who will replace the outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar.

"The topmost priority and agenda for the board meeting will be to discuss as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman. This meeting of the board members will discuss everything, ranging from the update on T20 World Cup to resumption of cricket but the main focus will be on the process of election," sources within the ICC told ANI.

"There is no guarantee if everything will be finalised in the meeting tomorrow," the source added.

Over the past few months, there has been severe speculation as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as the ICC chairman.

Earlier, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith caused a huge stir among the cricketing fraternity as he publicly vouched for Sourav Ganguly to head the ICC.

However, it is important to note Ganguly has not said anything about wanting to head the ICC.

Earlier this month, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was also picked by some to head the ICC.

However, Mani told ANI that he was never in the running for the job.

"I was never in the running, I do not aspire for the role and I only came back to serve Pakistan cricket," Mani had told ANI.

ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and the current chairperson Shashank Manohar has already clarified that he is not seeking a tenure extension. (ANI)

