Dubai, Aug 17 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Wednesday condoled the death of former BCCI secretary and ICC director Amitabh Chaudhary.

Chaudhary died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning.

He was 62.

"It is sad to hear of the passing of Amitabh Chaudhary. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my deepest condolences to our colleagues at the BCCI as well as his family and friends," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a release.

A retired senior IPS officer, Chaudhary played a major role in building one of the finest cricket stadiums in Ranchi and was instrumental in bringing international cricket and IPL to the industrial town.

He had also served as a BCCI joint secretary and was an administrative manager with the Indian team on a few occasions.

Chaudhary's acting secretaryship tenure coincided with Indian cricket's darkest administrative period when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge.

