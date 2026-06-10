Sports News | ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for May 2026 Announced

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A pair of Bangladesh stars and a dynamic Nepal all-rounder on Wednesday have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2026 after standout performances with both bat and ball during a memorable month.

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim played a pivotal role as Bangladesh secured a thumping 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 25-27 cycle, as per the ICC website.

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The experienced right-hander led from the front with 253 runs across two Tests at an average of 63.25. Mushfiqur set the tone with a crucial 71 in the first innings of the opening Test before delivering his defining performance of the series in Sylhet, where he compiled a magnificent 137 in the second innings of the second Test.

His valuable runs and presence on the field earned him the Player of the Series award as Bangladesh completed a memorable second-straight Test series sweep against Pakistan.

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Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)

Joining his teammate on the shortlist is left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who spearheaded Bangladesh's bowling attack throughout the victorious series against Pakistan.

Taijul finished as the leading wicket-taker across the two-Test contest, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 19.61. His standout effort came in the second Test at Sylhet, where he produced a marathon 34.2-over spell to return figures of 6/120 in Pakistan's second innings.

The spinner also contributed useful lower-order runs, scoring 58 runs during the series as Bangladesh sealed a landmark clean sweep.

Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal)

Nepal's star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee earns a nomination after an exceptional month in Nepal's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign.

Airee amassed 249 runs in six ODIs at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 110.66, highlighted by a century against the United Arab Emirates and two additional half-centuries. His impact extended beyond the bat, with the all-rounder collecting eight wickets at an average of 19.12 and an economy rate of 4.52.

Among his standout performances was a superb spell of 4/24 against the United States, underlining his value as one of Nepal's most influential match-winners. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)