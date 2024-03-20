Florida [US], March 20 (ANI): The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour made its first iconic sporting stadium stop as it landed at the Nassau County International Stadium site marking the midway point of the build.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice; Nassau County Executive, Bruce Blakeman; two-time champion Men's T20 World Cup with West Indies, Chris Gayle and USA men's player Ali Khan attended a New York-inspired ceremony at the stadium site, as the arrival of the trophy was celebrated in spectacular style, as per ICC.

Significant progress has been made to the stadium with the East Stand infrastructure complete and the ongoing installation of the spectator seating. The West Stand development began on March 1 and is progressing rapidly. The North and South premium hospitality and media pavilions have reached the second level of the planned four-level complexes, creating the shape of the oval.

Development continues and is on schedule for the world-class playing field in Nassau County, and the cricket ground's drop-in pitches are maturing to ICC standards in South Florida, and under the supervision of the Adelaide Oval's Damian Hough. They are on schedule to complete the 14,000-mile trip from Adelaide to New York for installation in early May.

In 75 days, the attention of the cricket world will fall on Nassau County, New York as it hosts Sri Lanka against South Africa, the start of a nine-day festival of T20 World Cup cricket with eight matches set to be played between June 3-12. The venue will host one of cricket's biggest rivalries, India against Pakistan taking place on Sunday, June 9, as an ICC World Cup comes to USA shores for the very first time.

Following the launch of the Trophy Tour with a light-up ceremony of the Empire State Building, the Trophy will now visit Penn Station in Manhattan where fans can take their picture with the silverware, before heading to Texas as it embarks on a whistle-stop tour of the USA's iconic sporting teams and landmarks.

ICC Chief Executive, Allardice said as quoted by ICC: "I am delighted to be here in the USA to see the significant progress made at the midway point of construction of the Nassau County International Stadium. Players and fans can look forward to enjoying an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June, as we draw nearer to the biggest T20 World Cup ever."

Two-time Men's T20 World Cup winner, Gayle said: "Cricket already has a big fanbase in the USA and the T20 World Cup can take it to another level. I think all sports fans in the US will get plenty of entertainment from the show that the players will put on. You get a sense here now of how special this stadium will be once it has been completed. The India and Pakistan clash here in particular will be a spectacle you do not want to miss!"

"I also encourage fans to visit the Caribbean for the World Cup. We have a rich history in T20 cricket and the experience at our venues is like nowhere else in the world. There will be an incredible vibe on and off the field! Having won it twice, it is very special to share this trophy with the fans and launch the tour here in New York - you can feel the buzz and excitement that something out of this world is coming," he concluded.

The T20 World Cup starts from June 1 onwards. (ANI)

