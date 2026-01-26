Sports News | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour Arrives at ANI Office

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Delhi NCR trophy tour, part of the build-up to the global tournament, made a special stop at the Asian News International (ANI) office on Monday, ahead of the marquee event beginning on February 7 and co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The iconic silverware was greeted by ANI staff, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the trophy and shared excitement for the game's flagship event.

Also Read | Ireland vs Italy Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2026: How To Watch IRE vs ITA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

At the ANI office, the trophy was showcased in a special display, giving ANI staff a chance to take photos with it before the high-intensity competition. With preparations well underway and fans building anticipation, the trophy tour stop served as a reminder of the tournament's worldwide reach in the lead-up to next month's opening match.

The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Also Read | Grace Hayden Dons Saree as She Extends India’s Republic Day and Australia Day Greetings.

The Men in Blue will play their opening fixture against the USA on February 7, followed by their match against February 12. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15, followed by their final group stage fixture against the Netherlands.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series with a rampant win in Guwahati that saw Abhishek Sharma record the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20I history. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side hasn't lost a T20I series since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and would go into the 2026 edition in fine form.

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)