Dubai [UAE], September 2 (ANI): England opener Tom Banton and Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday made significant gains in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after their impressive performance in the three-match T20I series.

Pakistan on Tuesday won the third T20I and with this, the visitors leveled the three-match series as the first match was abandoned due to rain.

Also Read | Shekhar Gawli, Ex-Maharashtra Ranji Player, Dies After Falling Into the Valley While Trekking in Igatpuri: Reports.

Banton's tally of 137 runs, including a knock of 71 in the washed-out opening match, saw him gain an astounding 152 places to reach 43rd position. Hafeez took the spot behind him, moving up from 68th to 44th after topping the series with 155 runs including a player of the match effort of 86 not out in the final match.

Dawid Malan, who enjoyed a career-best ranking of second in November last year, moved back into the top five after aggregating 84 runs in the series while Jonny Bairstow also gained one place to reach a career-best 22nd position.

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Thanks Virat Kohli and Others After he Becomes First Indian to Win A Main Draw Singles Match At US Open In 7 years.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan's five wickets, including a haul of three for 34 in the second match, has lifted him one place to eighth position.

Tom Curran of England and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi have both moved up the list to take a joint-20th position. Curran has gained seven slots and Shaheen 14 places after picking up two wickets each in the series. Wahab Riaz (up 18 places to 107th) and Haris Rauf (up 25 places to 157th) were the others to gain in the latest update.

Shaheryar Butt of Belgium was a notable gainer from the Luxembourg T20 Tri-Series, gaining 351 slots to reach 105th position after a fine run that saw him score 125 not out and 81 not out against the Czech Republic and Luxembourg, respectively, on the same day. Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Czech Republic has gained the most among bowlers from the series, advancing 61 slots to reach 290th position.

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, England remain in second position and Pakistan fourth in the list led by Australia.

Belgium have progressed from 63rd to 47th position after winning all four matches of the tri-series. Czech Republic have slipped from 54th to 61st and Luxembourg have lost five places to take 63rd position after managing to win one match each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)