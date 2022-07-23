Dubai [UAE] July 23 (ANI): The next four major tournaments in women's cricket to be held in 2023-2027 would be announced during the annual conference that will start in Birmingham this weekend.

The four major marquee tournaments include two T20 World Cups, one ODI world cup and a T20 Champions Trophy as well.

These were part of the half-a-dozen events the ICC recently finalised as part of the women's rights, which for the first time will be sold separately from men's rights

According to ESPNcricinfo, ICC has received a total of 16 proposals from a total of seven interested countries for the four given competitions. The hosts of the competitions from the given proposals will be chosen and shortlisted by a group that includes ICC directors.

The given working group comprises names like former New Zealand fast bowler Martin Snedden who is also chairman of New Zealand Cricket, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Cricket West Indies' president Ricky Skerritt and former England women's captain Clare Connor, who is also the acting ECB CEO.

Before the final meeting, there will be Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on July 24 to be followed by the Finance and Commercial Affairs committee meeting on July 25.

The final decision will be taken on July 26 with a final board meeting.

The ICC has decided to unbundle the rights for men's and women's events and sell them in different territories separately. There are a total of 103 matches across the six women's events with the rights being sold for three packages including TV, digital, TV and digital combined for four years. (ANI)

