Dubai, Jan 27 (PTI) The ICC said on Monday that the ticket sales for the Pakistan leg of next month's Champions Trophy will begin from Tuesday despite the stadium renovation work in the host nation is yet to be completed.

The venues at Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are still getting readied as a January 30 deadline looms for the handover of the stadiums to the ICC.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

India will be playing their games in Dubai and the ticket information regarding those matches will be made available in the coming days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had rubbished speculations that the showpiece will be moved out of the country due to delayed construction work at the three venues — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Bank Stadium.

The PCB asserted that the presence of ICC delegation, including broadcast, hospitality and event operations officials in the country, was an affirmation that the event is on schedule in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the ICC has fixed the minimum price for the standard ticket for the Champions Trophy at PKR 1000 (approximately Rs 310) and the premium seating tickets will start from PKR 1500 (approximately Rs 465).

The tickets for the Final — scheduled for March 9 — will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

“We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996,” ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said in a release.

Fans will have to register first in the ICC's official website to buy tickets.

