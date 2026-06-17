Sports News | ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India to Bat First Against Netherlands at Headingley

Leeds [UK], June 17 (ANI): India women's team have been asked to bat first by the Netherlands in match 10 of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2026 at Headingley here on Wednesday.

India are playing their second Group A fixture after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs in Sunday's clash.

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India made two changes in the playing XI after the fast bowler Nandani Sharma replaced the spinner Arundhati Reddy, and Yastika Bhatia came in place of Bharti Fulmali.

The Netherlands also made one change in their playing XI after bringing in Myrthe van den Raad in place of Sanya Khurana.

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Speaking after the toss, Netherlands captain Babette de Leede said, "We will bowl first. I think we will get something out of the wicket and hopefully chase the target later on. Super excited for this opportunity. Playing against India is a dream coming true, a little bit nervous as well. We made one change. We are playing an extra pacer and dropped a batter."

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Great opportunity to bat first and we want to challenge ourselves. The powerplay with bat and ball is something we are looking forward to. Sticking to your own plans and batting as deep as possible is the key on this wicket. We have one change. Arundhati is resting today and Nandni Sharma is back."

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning. (ANI)

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