Sibenik [Croatia], August 19 (ANI): Sandesh Jhingan, who became the first India international footballer to sign for HNK Sibenik in the Croatian top-tier league Prva HNL, stated that it was a difficult decision to make even though every Asian desires to play in Europe.

The 28-year-old Sandesh completed a move from ATK Mohun Bagan to HNK Sibenik on Wednesday. Named India's footballer of the year last month, the Indian defender watched Sunday's home win of Sibenik against Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

The defender has two ISL runners-up medals with Kerala Blasters FC where he spent six years and moved to ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020 after missing the previous season due to injury.

While talking about opportunities that will be opened for Indians in Europe by this decision of his, Sandesh in the virtual media briefing said, "Of course, I believe, when you see the growth of any country be it any sport, it's how well you do for the national team. If I particularly talk about since I made my debut with the new batch. We started at 170 [Ranking] in 2015 and now we are always in touch of 100 or below. Our women's football is doing amazing.

"So for any neutral, they can see the growth is there. It's a steady process not like a whim of a stick and everything changes. We are on right track and we are improving every day passing. Of course, we did lose because of the pandemic. And this European thing helps a lot. It more come out as a personal desire, I am not saying that everyone should follow this. But everyone has their desires."

Talking about the impact of the ISL on his own career, Jhingan said: "It has been a blessing for me. For footballers in India, they will agree to this. I have been part of the I-League and with all due respect, I-league was fantastic but ISL gave us exposure."

"As kids, we used to watch the Premier League, Spanish league. I personally felt that these players were untouchable as in they play football from a different planet. But with ISL when we got the exposure, when you play at a high level, you realise with hard work you can reach that level. ISL opened my view that you can be there by playing against top players," he added.

For Jhingan moving to Europe was not an easy decision. "It was a difficult decision to make. I respect the club ATK Mohun Bagan, the fans, the coach, and the owners a lot. They selected me after my injury, and it showed their faith in me. It was a difficult decision to make. Every Asian desires to play in Europe. I am the right age to take this decision and take a new challenge in my career. I am happy Sibenik gave me this opportunity," he added.

"I always have been someone who has taken decisions out of his comfort zone. If there are no risks involved then it's not me. I want to make myself uncomfortable, learn more, grow more, and excel more. This is how I have been. The sky is the limit. I am just a kid from Chandigarh who dreams big, and works hard for it."

Sandesh also spoke to Igor Stimac, the head coach of Indian men's football team to check on the pros and cons of this move. "I did speak to Igor Stimac when we were in Qatar. He helped me understand what the pros and cons are with the move. He gave me the confidence that the move will help me in my career, and enhance my game."

The HNK Sibenik CEO, Francisco Cardona also spoke highly of Sandesh as he said, "Look I am a person who likes forming a lineup with young people. It is necessary to have good leaders inside and outside off the pitch. For me, Sandesh could become a good role model along with 2-3 players already in the squad. He is a discipline guy, centered, focused and this is the kind of person we want in the club because not only young players from 1st squad are looking at him but all our academy looks at the first team." (ANI)

