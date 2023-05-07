New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rilee Rossouw has claimed that if they make it to the playoff stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, then they could prove to be a deadly opponent for other teams after their seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win of the season. Phil Salt's blistering innings of 87 (45) coupled with quick-fire knocks from Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (35* off 22) powered the home side to a seven-wicket win.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Capitals have won four matches so far this season.

The South African batter Rossouw played a knock of 35 runs off 22 balls and hit the winning shot to get DC home.

Rossouw praised the bowling performance and the start by Salt and David Warner. The South African stated that the entire squad is supportive of one another and admits that the game was a little difficult before Salt's blinder.

"It is a fantastic result. We bowled particularly alright. The way Salty and Warner played was phenomenal. It was a great result for us. The whole squad comes into play, the guys are supportive of the ones who are not playing. Pretty simple and easy. It was pretty tricky to be honest, it was gripping and turning, Salty put us off on a blinder and took the game away from them. 160 was a par score on that wicket," Rossouw said in a post-match presentation.

Rossouw stated that the team is going out with the freedom to play, knowing that they cannot afford to lose another game. With the way they're playing right now, the DC batter claims that if they enter the playoffs, they may be a formidable opponent for other teams.

"We can't lose another game, so we are going out with the freedom to play the way we want. The way we played tonight, you would not suspect we have lost 6 games or how many ever, who knows if we get lucky and get into the knockouts, with the way we are playing, we could be dangerous," Rossouw said. (ANI)

