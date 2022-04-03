Miami [US], April 3 (ANI): Iga Swiatek continued her red-hot form on the WTA Tour hard courts as she thrashed Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the Miami Open final on Saturday.

It was Swiatek's 17th straight win and her third consecutive title. On Monday, the Polish player will officially ascend to the World No.1 for the first time in her career. She moves to that position following her commanding 1-hour and 17-minute victory.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match 12.

Swiatek also joins an exclusive club by becoming only the fourth woman to win the Sunshine Double -- titles at WTA 1000 Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

Stefanie Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Victoria Azarenka (2016), all former No.1 players, are the others. Swiatek, 20, is the youngest woman to pull off this accomplishment.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 12.

"I just feel really satisfied and fulfilled and also proud of myself," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference as per wtatennis.com. "I feel like I have got to celebrate, because I don't know how long I can keep up with this streak."

It was Swiatek's fourth career WTA 1000 title and the sixth singles title overall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)