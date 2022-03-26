Miami [US], March 26 (ANI): The 20-year-old Iga Swiatek is set to become Poland's first World No. 1 in tennis history.

After her 6-2, 6-0 victory over Viktorija Golubic on Friday night at the Miami Open, Swiatek secured the WTA Tour's No.1 ranking. It will become official on Monday, April 4, when the newly retired Ashleigh Barty's name will come off the list at her request.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Match 1.

Swiatek becomes the 28th woman to reach the WTA summit. By comparison, since the rankings were introduced in 1975, there have been 184 major tournaments, with 52 different women winning titles.

She's the youngest player to make her No.1 debut since Caroline Wozniacki, who was 216 days younger, in 2010.

Also Read | India vs Belarus, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV in IST.

Swiatek is currently the WTA's most in-form player. She's on a career-best 12-match winning streak and has a tour-high 21 wins this year, with WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Indian Wells. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)