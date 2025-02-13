New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Hansraj College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College won their league matches in 11th Padmashri Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey (Women and Men) tournament on Thursday.

In the first match, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences defeated Kirori Mal College 8-1, as per a press release from the Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey tournament.

For Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Farman and Ram Yadav scored two goals each and Shekhar, Sumit, Pulkit and Gurmukh scored one goal each while Anand scored a goal for Kirori Mal College. Pulkit of IGI got the Man of the Match Award.

In the second match, Hansraj College defeated Amity University 5-0. Sagar scored two, Gusish, Aman and Gaurav scored one goal each. Man of the match award was won by Hansraj's Gusish.

In the women's section, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College beat Janaki Devi Memorial College 1-0. Pinky scored the winning goal. Player of the Match award was received by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College player Anshu.

In the fourth match, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College defeated Shyam Lal College Alumni 2-1. Pawan and Ankit scored for Khalsa College, While Sarwan scored the only goal for Shyam Lal College Alumni.

The Man of the Match award was received by Ankit of Khalsa College.

In another match, Shri Ram College of Commerce defeated IIT Delhi 3-1. For Sri Ram College of Commerce, Ayush Pandey, Vibhanshu Tiwari and Hrithik scored one goal each while Bhavesh scored a goal for IIT. The Man of the Match award was received by Shri Ram College player Siddharth. A Consolation Prize was given to the IIT player Bhavesh. (ANI)

