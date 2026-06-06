Sports News | Illness Forces Arnaldi out of French Open Semi-final, Cobolli Advances to Final

Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): Matteo Arnaldi was forced to withdraw from his Roland Garros semi-final against Flavio Cobolli on Friday night after being struck down by a viral illness.

As a result, Cobolli advanced to the final, where he will face Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

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The World No. 34 revealed that he began feeling unwell on Thursday night and suffered repeated bouts of vomiting, leaving him unable to take to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the highly anticipated clash.

Arnaldi announced his withdrawal during a joint press conference with fellow Italian Cobolli, bringing his impressive Paris campaign to a premature end.

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Arnaldi endured a demanding route to the semi-finals, spending 18 sets across four matches to reach the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career. The Italian secured his place in the last four after Matteo Berrettini retired with a hip injury during the second set of their quarter-final encounter.

The 25-year-old logged a remarkable 17 hours and 42 minutes on court en route to the semi-finals, the most time spent by any player reaching the last four of a Grand Slam since the ATP Tour began tracking match durations in 1991, surpassing the previous record by one hour and 58 minutes.

Arnaldi's withdrawal also marked a rare occurrence at a major tournament. The last player to pull out at the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam was Rafael Nadal, who withdrew before his Wimbledon 2022 semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

"It's difficult to be here. It's not what I wanted to do, but last night I started to feel not very well. Yesterday I was feeling okay. I came here to practise. I did everything I had to do, and I was feeling fine. Then I had dinner. I started to feel so-so with my stomach. I was, like, 'Alright, just didn't digest very well. But then I woke up at 1 a.m., and I started vomiting, and I wasn't feeling the best," Arnaldi said as per the ATP Tour website.

"This time was pretty bad. We called the doctor in the room. He came and gave me some stuff. I was hoping that it would just be something from dinner or something like that, but then throughout the day, I couldn't eat. Every time we did something or would drink, I would go back to the bathroom," Arnaldi added. (ANI)

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