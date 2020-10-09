Brussels [Belgium], October 9 (ANI): After being substituted during Ivory Coast's friendly match against Belgium, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly shared an update and said that he is fine, clearing any injury concerns.

"Thanks for worrying about me. But I feel perfectly fine, just fatigue," Bailly said in an Instagram Story in French.

Bailly did well before sparking fears he had sustained an injury when he was grounded, clutching his hamstring, before being replaced by Odilon Kossounou in the 70th minute.

The friendly clash between Ivory Coast and Belgium concluded on a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United said the player could be available for Ivory Coast's next match.

"Our 26-year-old defender could be available for his country's next fixture, against Japan on Tuesday," the Premier League side said in a statement. (ANI)

