Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Snehasish Ganguly on Saturday said he's perfectly healthy, rubbishing reports in a section of media that he's infected with COVID-19.

According to the West Bengal health department, the family members of Snehasish -- wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and a domestic help -- have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at a private hospital.

Snehasish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for COVID-19.

"I am perfectly healthy and am doing office everyday. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," Snehasish said in a CAB media statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that is doing rounds," he added.

Snehasish is the brother of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Snehasish lives with his family at Mominpur, while Ganguly stays at his ancestral house at Behala in the city.

