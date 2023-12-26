Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim recorded a massive feat by amassing 1,000 runs and claiming 50 wickets in a calendar year in T20s.

On Tuesday, Wasim made his debut for Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) Season 13 and scored 14 runs in 1o balls. With this knock, he became just the fourth cricketer to achieve the feat and joined the likes of Kieron Pollard (2010), Azhar Mahmood (2012) and Andre Russell (2016).

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Stumps: KL Rahul’s Fighting Half-Century Keeps Men In Blue Afloat Amidst Impressive Outing Of Proteas Bowlers.

Last month, the 34-year-old decided to hang his boots and bring an end to his international cricket career for the Men in Green. Wasim made the announcement on social media stating that he feels it is the right time to retire.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," he said on X.

Also Read | David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja After ICC Rejected His Application to Display Image of Dove and Olive Plant On His Bat and Shoes.

"I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan," Wasim further added.

Wasim made 55 ODIs and 66 T20I appearances for Pakistan and amassed 1472 runs in total claiming 109 wickets.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel," Wasim wrote.

He thanked Pakistan fans as well as his family and friends for supporting him throughout his career.

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage," Wasim said.

He played his final international match against New Zealand earlier this year in a T20I game where he played a rapid-fire knock of 31 in just 14 balls and picked two wickets. He was also part of Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning side in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)