Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): Riding on a glorious half-century from star batter Hashim Amla, South Africa Masters defeated England Masters by seven wickets to record their first victory of the inaugural International Masters League 2025 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Monday.

In what turned out to be an electrifying clash, transporting fans back to an era of unforgettable battles, iconic strokes and fierce competition, both South Africa and England headed into the contest in a bid to open their account in the tournament after losing both their opening matches.

Also Read | IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Australia Opt to Bat First, Include Cooper Connolly, Tanveer Sangha; India Go in Unchanged.

Amla anchored South Africa Masters' pursuit of 158 with a carefully curated half-century and received great support from Petersen, who fell shy of a well-timed fifty by a single, that helped the side overcome a shaky start. Reduced to 38/2 after the early dismissals of Henry Davids for a duck and skipper Jaques Kallis (8), Amla and Petersen joined forces to pile misery on the English bowlers.

The right-hander pair matched stroke for stroke with each other to help resurrect the South African innings, with Amla reaching his fifty off 37 balls while Petersen consumed 39 deliveries for his 49 runs, which almost put South Africa over the line before Farhaan Behardien completed the formalities with a first-ball boundary. Amla remained unbeaten on a gritty 57-ball 90, laced with 12 hits to the fence and once over it but it was his 113-run partnership with Petersen that helped the side set the tone of the chase, as per IML press release.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Australia Opt to Bat, Make Two Changes, India Retain Same Team; See Playing XIs of Both Teams.

Earlier, South Africa reaped rich dividends from their decision to field after winning the toss as their new ball pair of Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger removed the English opening pair of Phil Mustard and Ian Bell for ducks.

Tottering at 9/2, Tim Ambrose led England's recovery with a calculative half-century and was complemented well by skipper Eoin Morgan as the duo joined forces to steady the ship with a 73-run third wicket partnership. Morgan, who perished after scoring a 34-ball 36, laced with four boundaries and a six, took the attack to the opposition even as his partner, Ambrose, was happy to play second fiddle.

After Morgan's departure, Ambrose held one end and, in the process, completed his fifty off 41 balls, even as he felt the pressure of shifting gears. Darren Maddy gave him company for the next 30 balls, producing a mere 21 runs, as South Africa Masters bowlers -- Makhaya Ntini and Thandi Tshabalala -- started tightening the noose around the English batters. The lack of boundaries eventually led to dismissals of both Maddy (10) and Ambrose (53), who ended up miscuing in their attempts to up the ante.

Tim Bresnan (11) ended England's boundary drought after 38 deliveries, with a four off the first official delivery he faced, before his partner Chris Schofield (20 not out) broke the shackles with back-to-back sixes off Ntini. In the final over, Chris Tremlett (19 not out) smoked three consecutive sixes to give England the much-needed impetus as they ended on 157/6.

Brief Scores: England Masters 157/6 (Tim Ambrose 53, Eoin Morgan 36; Garnett Kruger 1/23) vs South Africa Masters 159/3 (Hashim Amla 90*, Alviro Petersen 49; Stuart Meaker 2/35). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)