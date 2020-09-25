Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mohammed Shami has stressed upon the importance of execution after earning the 'Purple Cap' in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shami picked one wicket during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), taking his tally to four.

"Feeling so good to get the Purple Cap. The confidence has been high since game one and it really matters to execute whatever you have done during the preparation, especially in such a big tournament," Shami said in a video posted by KXIP on Twitter.

KXIP secured a massive 97-run win against RCB on Thursday.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs of 69 balls as he helped his side post a huge target of 207 for RCB. With this knock, Rahul also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL.

Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin then took three wickets each in the match as they bundled out RCB for 109 runs.

Praising Rahul's innings, Shami said: "Every year we see him (play). The longer he plays, the more you enjoy. We have been playing together since a long time. I have enjoyed a lot of his innings in the past and today was just another day." (ANI)

