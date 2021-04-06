Turin [Italy], April 6 (ANI): Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has said that the club's Serie A clash against Napoli would be an important game in terms of the points table.

Juventus and Napoli both have 56 points from 28 games and currently hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the Serie A table. The winner of the game will rise to third on the table, overtaking Atalanta.

"It will be an important match in terms of the table, Napoli are going through an excellent moment, they have a great desire to achieve results but we also have the same motivation," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

"We expect an open match where the two teams will want to impose their game. It won't be a decisive match, as it's not the last resort for Champions League places, however, the pressure is there and that's normal," he added.

Earlier in the day, Juventus announced that Federico Bernardeschi has tested positive for coronavirus. The Italian side said that the player is in isolation and asymptomatic.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Federico Bernardeschi tested positive for Covid-19. The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic," the club said in a statement.

"The club remains in contact with the relevant health authorities in the implementation of the protocols envisaged to allow training and match activities of the Team Group," it added.

Juventus will take on Napoli in Serie A on Wednesday. (ANI)

