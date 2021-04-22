Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Following a thrilling 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said it is important to be humble and give respect to the opposition despite having the big runs on the scoreboard as every side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has big-hitters who can chase the course of the game at any moment of the match.

A late onslaught from Pat Cummins (66*) and Andre Russell (54) on Wednesday evening went in vain as CSK registered their third successive win in the ongoing IPL.

Batting first, CSK posted 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs riding on a brilliant 95 not out from Faf du Plessis and a well-compiled 64-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, knocks from Cummins and Russell kept the KKR alive till the last over of the match but the Kolkata-based franchise failed to cross the line.

"I think it's easy [for me] in a game like this because from the 15th and 16th over onwards, the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman [laughs]. It was you vs me. The side that won was maybe the one that executed it better. If 20 overs had been completed, it would have been more closer. It's important to be humble and give respect to the opposition. Every IPL team has big-hitters," Dhoni said after the match.

The CSK skipper further applauded his side's batting after Gaikwad and du Plessis gave them a brilliant start and set the foundation of the innings.

"I told them [my team-mates] we have good runs on the board, but we need to stay humble. Only option was Jadeja [vs Russell] because the ball was stopping and spinning. No [was it a plan to have Russell bowled?]. The batting has been really well. Rutu showed his class in the last IPL. We always need to assess where he is mentally. He doesn't seem rattled and he has the basics to make it big," Dhoni said.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Gaikwad and du Plessis provided a solid foundation to CSK. They added 115 runs before spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Gaikwad at his individual score of 64. The right-handed batsman smashed four sixes and six fours.

After Gaikwad's dismissal, Moeen Ali joined the party and kept the scoring rate ticking. Moeen scored 25 off 12 and stitched a 50-run partnership with du Plessis. The England international became Narine's victim in the 17th over.

Dhoni, who promoted himself up in the order, played a quickfire knock of 17 off seven balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Russell in the 19th over. Ravindra Jadeja scored a six off the one ball he faced as CSK's inning came to an end at 220/3.

In reply, KKR got bundled out for 202 and suffered their third loss in the ongoing IPL.

CSK will next play against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)