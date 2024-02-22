Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's Imran Khan, Manav Panchal from Mumbai, Vijay Nichani from Tamil Nadu and Vishwajeet Mohan on Thursday made it to the main draw of the CCI Snooker Classic tournament here.

Imran potted consistently to charge past Fahad Mithaiwala and posted a quick 4-0 (52-19, 77-65, 59-18, and 41-9) victory in a best-of-7-frame final qualifying round match at CCI's Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall.

Panchal prevailed over Vishal Gehani 4-1 (68-46, 71-1, 43-53, 65-61, and 50-38) but Nichani had to work hard for his win over Kalpesh Mevada, whom he defeated 4-0 (62-48, 61-45, 68-39, and 68-62).

In another qualifying game, Mohan constructed a break of 54 in the opening game frame to defeat Sumit Ahuja 4-1 (74-18, 15-84, 71-40, 70-52, and 87-13).

Results – Final round: Manav Panchal bt Vishal Gehani 4-1 (68-46, 71-1, 43-53, 65-61, 50-38); Imran Khan bt Fahad Mithaiwala 4-0 (52-19, 77-65, 59-18, 41-9); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Sumit Ahuja 4-1 (74(54)-18, 15-84, 71-40, 70-52, 87-13); Vijay Nichani bt Kalpesh Mevada 4-0 (62-48, 61-45, 68-39, 68-62).

Round 2: Neeraj Kumar bt Santosh Abnave 3-0 (63-35, 86-1, 81-42); Amanullah Shaikh bt Shakeel Ahmed 3-1 (38-50, 63-50, 55-35, 62-28); Shivam Arora bt Sunil Jain 3-0 (62-42, 68(45)-14, 66-28).

Round 1: Pinak Anap bt Samay Wadhawan 3-1 (70-31, 76-3, 50-60, 60(49)-25).

