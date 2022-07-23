Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI): Imran Khwaja, Pankaj Khimji and Neil Speight have been elected as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Associate Member Directors following an election process at the ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham, UK.

In line with the Associate Members' Meeting Terms of Reference, the voting was conducted at the Formal Associate Members meeting by way of a weighted secret ballot in which all voters (each Voting Associate Member and each Regional Representative) have three votes.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of at Queen's Park Oval.

"Imran Khwaja and Neil Speight have both been re-elected as Associate Member representatives on the Board, with Pankaj Khimji replacing Mahinda Vallipuram. Khimji is the Chairman of the Oman Cricket Board and is a Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council," said ICC in an official release.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay commented on the election: "I would like to welcome the elected Associate Member Directors onto the Board for the next term. I look forward to working with Imran, Pankaj and Neil to continue to push the sport forward by delivering the strategy and growing the game so that more people can enjoy cricket across the world." (ANI)

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)