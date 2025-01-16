Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): The stage is set for the highly anticipated International Masters League (IML), with the inaugural edition beginning from February 22 to March 16, an IML press release stated.

The season 1 of the IML will witness the rekindling of rivalries, with all-time greats representing cricketing powerhouses like India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the IML matches.

The six participating teams will be led by legendary captains, with Sachin Tendulkar heading India, Brian Lara leading West Indies, Kumar Sangakkara captaining Sri Lanka, Shane Watson guiding Australia, Eoin Morgan at the helm for England, and Jacques Kallis leading South Africa.

Sunil Gavaskar, League Commissioner, IML, expressed his excitement about the league, saying, "The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game."

Last year, the International Masters League announced the formation of its Governing Council, which will comprise three icons and Masters - Sunil Gavaskar, the League Commissioner, Vivian Richards and Shaun Pollock.

According to the release, This trinity will oversee the strategic direction, rules, and operations of the IML, ensuring that the league remains a premier platform where heritage meets entertainment and the sport's masters deliver unparalleled excitement to fans worldwide.

A pioneer in cricket and the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests, Sunil Gavaskar is known for his astute cricketing brain and commitment to the integrity of the sport.

Viv Richards, one of the most destructive batters of all time, was an integral member of the West Indies team that dominated cricket in the 1970s and 1980s. He was a player ahead of his time in the limited-overs game and the West Indies did not lose a single Test series under his captaincy.

Shaun Pollock, a former South African captain and one of the most successful all-rounders of all time, will bring his experience and versatility to the fore, as a member of the IML Governing Council, the release added. (ANI)

