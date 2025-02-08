New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Delhi Dribblers outplayed the Chennai Heat for three whole quarters to secure a 90-80 victory in the InBl Pro U25 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Dribblers began the game without their star scorer, Lachlan Barker due to illness but Alexander Mudronja and Daniel Poelsma lead the scoring chart with 22 and 21 points respectively. Meanwhile, James Montgomery posted a 21-point- 13 rebound double-double to assist his team to the victory, as stated in a release from InBl Pro U25.

Lacking firepower on paper, the Dribblers began protecting their basket to keep the Heat contained to just two points after five minutes of play. Keith Kiner converted an uncontested three-pointer to try and ignite the Heat's offence.

Daniel Poelsma caught fire towards the end of the quarter, sinking three massive three-pointers for the Dribblers, however, Arvind Kumar ignited a three-point war, making two consecutive 3's and closing the gap to just three points at the end of the first quarter.

The Heat stepped up the intensity in the second quarter, pressuring the Dribblers with a full-court press but James Montgomery stole the ball and raised the roof with a two-handed flush down the other end to keep the Dribblers ahead. The Dribblers' active hands-on defence continued to reward them with more turnovers and baskets in transition. While the Chennai Heat failed to break down the opponent's defence and ended the half trailing by 10 points.

Chennai Heat roared back to life in the third quarter as Arvinder Singh and Arvind Kumar put on a show, draining buckets and locking down on defence to keep the Dribblers on their heels.

The momentum shifted when Keith Kiner blasted down the baseline and threw down a thunderous dunk that shook the arena and gave the Heat their first lead of the game. The intensity was electric--both teams traded buckets and as the quarter came to an end, the Dribblers clung to a razor-thin three-point lead, setting the stage for an epic final quarter.

James Montgomery came up clutch for the Dribblers in the fourth quarter, dominating in the paint to open a huge 15-point gap. The baskets continued to flow for the Dibblers with the Heat failing to keep up on defence despite running a full-court defence.

The Heat put on a late rally to try and close the gap and even though Arvind Kumar made a couple of three-pointers, the Dribblers showed immense character and determination to secure a 90-80 victory. (ANI)

