Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The match between India and Australia will finally take place and it has been reduced to eight overs per side here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

The toss between India and Australia for the second T20I has been further delayed due to a wet outfield and there will be two overs of Powerplay.

Also Read | Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Both the captains Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch will step out for the toss at 9.15 pm IST. After doing the pitch inspection, the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and KN Ananthapadmanabhan took the decision of having an 8-over-a-side match call which will start at 9.30 pm IST. The outfield was wet because it rained heavily on Thursday in Nagpur.

India are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series as India lost the first T20I in Mohali to Australia by four wickets where Australia chased down a 209-run target in 19.2 overs. Therefore, this match becomes a must-win game for India.

Also Read | Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India squads: Rohit Sharma (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Hooda

Australia squads: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)